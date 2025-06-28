Researchers thrilled as unique species returns to national park after 50-year absence: 'There was a bit of a sigh of relief'

These unique animals disappeared from their habitat decades ago, but they're finally making their rightful return.

In the 1970s, an oil spill along the Princes Highway, Australia, wiped out the Hacking River's thriving platypus population. Researchers hoped the platypuses would return — they never did.

Losing hope that the species would return on their own, conservationists decided to reintroduce the platypuses to the area themselves. In 2023, 50 years after the spill, the World Wildlife Fund, the University of New South Wales (NSW), and the New South Wales National Park and Wildlife Service came together to rehabilitate and relocate platypuses to the Hacking River.

They weren't sure it would work. "The first time around we were concerned about how the platypuses would establish themselves," University of NSW researcher Gilad Bino said, per ABC News. "But this time around [last week], there was a bit of a sigh of relief."

Thirteen platypuses currently live in the park, with plans to introduce an additional seven platypuses during the next breeding season. The "group of platypuses is also thought to have produced a baby named Gillie," ABC News reported.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists the platypus as near-threatened, although Victoria and South Australia consider it vulnerable and endangered, respectively. Devastating droughts dry up rivers and lakes, reducing available habitat. Prolonged heat stresses the species, which stunts breeding and can even be fatal.

Platypuses aren't the only animal affected by climate change. According to IUCN's Red List of Threatened Species, over 47,000 species — plants and animals — are currently threatened with extinction.

Conservationists across the globe are working to preserve and protect endangered species, from forget-me-not flowers to wild cattle.

Researchers are confident that the platypus population will recover not only in the Hacking River but across Australia. A trail camera in Queensland snapped photos of a platypus in a location that hadn't seen any platypuses for years — another great sign.

"The understanding that we've gained from this introduction is how successful and resilient platypuses are to these movements," Dr. Bino said, per ABC News. "[So now] we can move forward with reintroduction and restoring waterways across other parts of the country."

