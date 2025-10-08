Veterinarians make shocking discovery inside cow's stomach: 'One of the most difficult surgeries we have performed'

Veterinarians reportedly removed almost 200 pounds of plastic from a cow's digestive tract in India.

What's happening?

A local veterinarian led a challenging five-hour-long operation in Telangana's Kodada Regional Veterinary Hospital to remove the massive amount of indigestible, non-biodegradable waste from a pregnant cow.

ETV Bharat reported the cow had ingested "large amounts of plastic covers, electrical cables, cloth strips, and other non-digestible waste" that had accumulated over time.

"This was one of the most difficult surgeries we have performed," the vet told ETV. "It is a reminder of the dangers of plastic pollution, not just to the environment but also to innocent animals."

The successful surgery was life-saving, and the cow is now in recovery under veterinary supervision. Locals were grateful, pointing out the need for increased awareness about littering plastic waste in rural fields where cattle and other wildlife graze.

Why is plastic waste concerning?

This is a clear example of why plastic pollution is a huge problem. This particular cow was lucky, but other cows have died from the same exact predicament.

Plastic is made from dirty energy that is non-biodegradable, making it practically impossible to get rid of. It never goes away, so to speak. It only breaks down into teeny, tiny pieces known as microplastics that have been discovered from the bottoms of our deepest oceans to the tops of our highest mountains and everywhere in between, including our own bodies.

If plastic pollution is being ingested by cattle and other animals raised for consumption, that also means there are microplastics seeping into our food. It also indicates that plastic is in our soil, which jeopardizes crops and waterways. Not only does plastic harm innocent animals looking for food, it threatens food supplies, farming, drinking water, livelihoods, and human health. It's essentially the disruption of entire economies and ecosystems.

What's being done about microplastics?

Ultimately, minimizing the use of plastic in any way we can is crucial. Ditching single-use plastic like coffee cups, food containers, grocery bags, and water bottles can make a huge difference. Investing in a reusable water bottle and canvas bags for when you go to the store are great alternatives to the traditional plastic options.

Just as important, making sure you recycle or dispose of trash — especially plastic trash — correctly is a game-changer. Repurpose containers and packages whenever possible to give items a second life. Additionally, support green brands and companies that use plastic-free packaging. Being more aware of where your money is going can help reduce the five pounds of plastic the average American creates each week.

If you're worried about the plastic buildup in your body, a biotech startup claims it's developed a procedure that removes microplastics from users' blood — but it comes at a very hefty price around $13,000. For a cheaper option, scientists say probiotics can help fight against microplastics.

