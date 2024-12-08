Deputies rescue animal trapped in trash after days of distressing sightings: 'A positive outcome'

Residents … said it was clear the animal was in distress

A recent rescue in Durham County, North Carolina, revealed yet another dark reality of plastic pollution. The sheriff's animal services department rescued a coyote with its head stuck in a plastic jug, according to ABC11.

For days, the coyote was unable to eat or drink because the plastic jar was lodged around its neck. Luckily, deputies received reports about the coyote and were on the lookout for the animal.

Residents who spotted and reported the coyote said it was clear the animal was in distress, per ABC11.

After days of searching for the coyote, the deputies finally spotted the animal and were able to come close enough to help it. They used a catchpole to restrain the coyote and successfully removed the large jar from its head.

Although the animal had been deprived of food and water for the past few days, it did not appear to be injured. As a result, the deputies were able to safely release the coyote back into the wild.

Plastic pollution has become a widespread crisis, threatening the health of local wildlife. Besides getting stuck, animals can mistake plastic trash for food, damaging their intestines after ingesting the plastic pieces.

However, thanks to local conservation cleanup efforts, communities can better safeguard wildlife from the dangers of plastic pollution. By taking climate action and contacting animal service officials, residents of Durham County were able to help the distressed coyote return to the wild.

"These Animal Services deputies used their training and compassion to create a positive outcome for this animal and the members of the community concerned about its fate." Sheriff Clarence Birkhead told ABC11. "Working in this division is a calling, and Animal Services consistently goes above and beyond to aid to the animals of Durham County and their humans."

