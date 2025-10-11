Officials launch ambitious program that will transform local landscape: 'Restores the balance'

It will help both residents and nature.

Romeoville, a suburb outside Chicago, will plant 2,500 trees native to Illinois throughout the community as part of a new program, according to CBS Chicago.

Work is scheduled to start this fall and will continue into the spring of 2026. Officials will remove invasive species that damage natural habitats and add trees where storms or disease have created bare spots.

The village will plant the new trees in neighborhoods, along roads, on recreational land, and on public property. A local farm will supply the saplings.

Switching to native species will help both residents and nature. These trees thrive well in the region's soil and weather conditions without requiring extra care. They live longer and need less water than ornamental types brought in from other regions. Native trees also feed local birds and insects, which builds stronger natural ecosystems.

Romeoville residents are gaining cleaner air, shade that cuts their air conditioning costs, and cooler streets during hot months. Homes on tree-filled blocks often sell for more, and since native species need less maintenance, homeowners save time and money on upkeep.

"Native trees are better suited to grow in our soil and climate. Non-native species can have fragile wood prone to breaking, causing a danger to the environment around them," Mayor John D. Noak said in a press release. "This program not only beautifies Romeoville, but restores the balance of native trees that have grown in this area for generations."

Many suburbs are facing the same problem, as invasive trees push out native varieties, creating areas where only one type grows. These single-species zones provide less value to wildlife and ecosystems. Removing invasive species and replanting with natives revitalizes ecological stability and improves living conditions for residents.

If you want similar programs where you live, reach out to local officials about tree initiatives or volunteer with groups that plant native species. Choosing native trees for your own yard helps, too.

