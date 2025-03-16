Predator once on brink of extinction makes remarkable comeback in unlikely location: 'Amazing things happen'

This conservation success mirrors many other stories, proving that industries and communities can work together.

There are crocodiles in Florida. Yes, crocodiles. While almost everyone has heard about the infamous Florida alligator, most are unaware that Florida also has American crocodiles. Surprisingly, that's a good thing. There is an unexpected sanctuary just south of Miami, according to the Indian Defense Review.

Once on the brink of extinction, this species is making a comeback in a surprising place — the Turkey Point Nuclear Generating Station cooling canals. American crocodile nests were first discovered in the network of canals in 1977, which led to a monitoring initiative in 1978.

Considered an endangered species in 1975, with less than 300 individuals remaining in Florida, Florida Power & Light opted to do the right thing. Rather than seeing the crocs as a nuisance, FPL decided to monitor and protect them.

FPL went even further, modifying the landscape with freshwater ponds to ensure a stable breeding environment. These efforts at the nuclear power plant have now reduced the American crocodile from endangered to threatened. According to FPL estimates, the 2022 season saw a record of 33 crocodile nests and 512 hatchlings tagged and released.

The Turkey Point Nuclear Generating Station consists of a system of cooling canals spread over 5,900 acres. Many might argue that this nuclear and gas-fired power plant takes up valuable natural resources while contaminating the environment. However, it now provides an isolated, natural habitat ideal for crocodile breeding and nesting, ensuring the existence of the once-endangered species.

Approximately 25% of the U.S. crocodile population resides in this unconventional environment, per the Indian Defense Review. It provides crocodiles with a safe place to breed, relatively free from predators and human disturbance. While the FPL and local wildlife may seem like an unlikely pair, their coexistence has become a story of conservation success.

You might wonder why more crocodiles are a good thing. Crocs help maintain ecological balance by preventing the overpopulation of certain species that could damage ecosystems. They also protect aquatic life during dry seasons, transport nutrients between ecosystems, and even control agricultural pests.

"This goes to show when industry works hand in hand with wildlife officials amazing things happen," one commenter wrote.

