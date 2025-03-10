  • Home Home

Homeowner discovers terrifying visitor lingering in front yard — and it's a growing issue

This wasn't the first time one had stopped by the property.

by Salette Cambra
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Imagine stepping outside your front door only to find a six-foot alligator staring back at you. That's exactly what happened to a Florida homeowner recently — a scene becoming more common as climate change and urban expansion push wildlife into human spaces.

What's happening?

A homeowner in Ave Maria, Florida, spotted a six-foot, 400-pound alligator in their yard, People reported.

The reptile was caught on video approaching a dog statue before moving toward the front door. Eventually, it retreated to a nearby pond, and no one was harmed.

This wasn't the first time an alligator had stopped by the property. A neighbor told WINK-TV that the same home had been visited by an alligator before.

"How can you come back twice?" he said, recalling a previous incident when a gator climbed onto the porch furniture.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) noted that calls related to wildlife interactions had surged more than 33% over the past five years, a trend driven by Florida's growing human population.

Why is this important?

Encounters like this are happening more often due to habitat destruction, urban sprawl, and climate change.

As wetlands and forests are cleared for development, alligators and other wildlife lose their natural habitats and seek food and shelter in residential areas, increasing the risk for humans and pets.

This problem isn't limited to Florida. Similar situations are unfolding across the country.

In Oregon, a young girl was chased by a coyote in her backyard, while in Chicago, a coyote was found hiding in a supermarket. These cases highlight how wildlife is adapting to urban spaces.

Climate change is also altering animal behavior. Rising temperatures and fluctuating water levels make alligators more active in residential areas.

Studies show that warming trends are shifting migration patterns and feeding habits, increasing unexpected encounters.

For instance, a Florida resident recently found an alligator taking a swim in their backyard pool, showcasing just how bold these reptiles are becoming in their search for water and shelter. 

What's being done about it?

Florida wildlife officials are working to manage these encounters. The FWC operates a Nuisance Alligator Hotline for reporting potential threats and advises residents to never feed alligators, maintain a safe distance, and keep pets away from bodies of water.

On a broader scale, wetland restoration and stricter urban planning policies can help protect alligator habitats and reduce conflicts.

Similar strategies, such as training "bear conflict dogs" in Montana, have proved effective in keeping wildlife away from human areas.

Homeowners can help by securing trash, fencing yards, and avoiding feeding wildlife. Protecting natural ecosystems doesn't just help animals — it makes neighborhoods safer for everyone.

