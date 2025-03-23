Frustrated onlooker shares footage of driver's unbelievable move in busy street: 'Why'd you do that?'

"Stop and smell the roses" has been a popular saying for decades. Its meaning is centered around the idea that people should take time out of their busy days to enjoy the small things that life has to offer, including roses.

However, generally there is a time and place to do so. For one person in San Francisco, they picked the middle of the city's most iconic roadway to literally stop and smell the roses.

This was all caught on camera and posted to r/sanfrancisco by a concerned Redditor.

In their post, the Redditor uploaded a brief 17-second clip that shows a person get out of their car and remove a rose from a nearby bush. "Why'd you do that?" the person behind the camera asks.

Based on the title of the post, the situation occurred on Lombard Street, also known as the "Crookedest street in the world" by some. The San Francisco landmark is a one-way street that boasts a 27% incline and is dotted with several hairpin turns. It's estimated that over 2 million tourists visit the in-demand hotspot every year.

Besides possibly holding up traffic on a historically congested street, the driver in question also removed a rose that was located on private property. Nestled along the street is a system of intricate flower beds that are maintained by a single gardener hired by the Lombard Hill Improvement Association.

Not only can gardens have a positive impact on your mental health, but they also promote biodiversity right in your own backyard.

As the cameraperson in the video continued to press the person regarding their motives, the driver responded with, "For my wife."

While there have been many instances of neighbors removing unwanted rose bushes that encroached on their property, complete strangers have been noted to destroy gardens as well. Although it can be tough to resist plucking a beautiful rose, it's important to remember that many gardens are still private property.

The majority of commenters took exception to the driver's disregard for those around them.

"The word here is steal. Stopped to steal a rose," writes a frustrated commenter.

"I've heckled people for walking around in the planters before, but this is next level!" exclaimed another user.

