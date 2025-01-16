Landscaper shares tip to keep your roses blooming all year long: 'All you have to do is ...'

Pollinators will be overjoyed to have a continued source of food.

Want to maintain your roses after their initial blossom? This tip will keep your garden's gorgeous buds in bloom no matter what time of year it is.

The scoop

TikTok user Jorge (@jorgeshiddengardens) shared that their farm trims its roses three times a year.

To evenly spread out the trimming, which is only the first part of "deadheading," Jorge recommends trimming on Valentine's Day, the Fourth of July, and Thanksgiving.

"All you have to do is remove the dead flowers," they said while removing shriveled roses. They also pointed out new growth where a rose had been removed just a couple of days before.

If you want to finish the deadheading process and get even more benefits for your rose bush, Gardeners' World says to remove the entire flower head after all buds have bloomed.

How it's working

Trimming and deadheading are methods that can keep your roses healthy and prevent stem die-back. They can also allow you to enjoy beautiful roses for a longer period of time.

And it won't just be you who's enjoying the flowers. Pollinators will be overjoyed to have a continued source of food. Even wasps crave the nectar of roses, but they'll be doing your garden a favor by getting rid of pests that may eat other nearby crops and flowers.

The Spruce also recommends several different kinds of companion plants you can put with your roses. Thyme, parsley, and culinary sage are great options if you want plants that taste great and also ward off pests. That also means you'll have more herbs you can pull fresh from your garden instead of the grocery store.

If you want something more ornamental to cover up the bare bottoms of rose bushes, you can pair them with lavender, catmint, and dianthus.

What people are saying

One user said, "Well on Valentine's mine are about 6 feet under snow, but ok I'll TRY."

Another user asked, "How do I keep my roses alive throughout winter in Colorado cold???"

Jorge's Instagram says they are located in Texas, so this may be a hack that is easier for people who live in warmer climates. But even if you can only trim your roses once a year, that will still get you more roses than not trimming at all.

