Officials issue warning as powerful factor drives up food costs: 'Directly impact[s] prices'

Officials in the Philippines say extreme weather is driving spikes in food costs.

What's happening?

GMA News Online reported that inflation in the country soared to 1.5% in August. This was primarily linked to faster growth in the cost of fruits, vegetables, and fish following adverse weather conditions that month.

"The recent figures highlight how adverse weather conditions directly impact prices," Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said, per GMA.

Philippine Statistics Authority chief Claire Dennis Mapa said: "We observed that every time there is a storm, it results in flooding in lands producing agricultural products like vegetables."

Why is this news important?

Although price spikes of food can be due to a variety of factors, extreme weather driven by an overheating planet can ruin harvests, limiting supply and increasing costs.

For instance, olive oil prices soared in 2024 as Mediterranean countries faced droughts, extreme heat, and wildfires. In South Africa, experts say that rising costs of vegetables like corn and tomatoes because of extreme weather are driving up expenses for braai, a traditional cookout. Meanwhile, a drought is crippling food production across two of Australia's major agricultural regions that are home to substantial portions of the country's lamb, wine grape, and horticultural industries.

What's being done about price spikes?

Though it can sometimes be stressful to go grocery shopping these days amid rising prices, you can save money by shopping smarter.

Some researchers are working on ways to help make crops more resilient in the face of increasingly unpredictable weather patterns. For instance, scientists are looking to develop a "super potato" that will be more hardy in the face of droughts and disease.

Similarly, researchers at the University of Maine are developing a potato that they hope can beat the heat. Meanwhile, experts at Texas A&M have produced drought-resistant melons, and researchers at the University of Maryland have developed heat-tolerant apples.

