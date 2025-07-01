Officials warn against eating fish from popular US lakes due to toxic contamination: 'I would have loved to have known that'

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is warning people to limit their consumption of locally caught fish from several popular lakes because of high levels of PFAS –– known as "forever chemicals" –– found there.

CBS News Colorado reported on the problem.

"I would have loved to have known that," said local Mark McClellan, who fishes regularly at Chatfield Reservoir.

What's happening?

PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of highly toxic chemicals contained in everyday products such as nonstick cookware, clothing, toiletries, and food packaging. They don't break down in the environment, so they accumulate over time, and they can accumulate in our bodies when we are exposed to them.

People are exposed to PFAS when they consume contaminated food or water. The fish swimming in the Colorado lakes with high levels of PFAS absorb these chemicals, which is why officials are warning against consuming them. We can also be exposed by using products that contain PFAS and inhaling air that has been contaminated.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife assisted with the study that determined the dangerous levels of chemicals in the fish and has placed signs at three bodies of water that detail the advisories so people can make informed decisions.

Why are PFAS important?

PFAS have been linked to a variety of health problems, including cancer, fertility issues, and increased risks of asthma and thyroid disease.

These chemicals have been detected in the bodies of 97% of Americans. They are so prevalent because they are used in so many industries, which leads to their release into our water supply, soil, and air.

What's being done about PFAS?

Some businesses are working to reduce the use of PFAS, creating policies to phase them out or eliminating them entirely. By staying informed and supporting companies that are taking steps to protect the environment and reduce their reliance on PFAS, we can reduce our exposure.

Local lakegoer Israel Lopez was alarmed and told CBS News Colorado, "I didn't know there were all those chemicals out here in the water." Colorado Environmental Public Health Tracking has more information on consuming fish in the Centennial State.

The state health department has not yet considered closing the lakes, stating, "Our focus is on providing people with information so they can enjoy all that Colorado has to offer while reducing their exposure to things that could have negative health effects."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







