Officers stunned after uncovering bizarre smuggling operation led by two teenagers: 'Landmark case in the field'

Authorities found 5,000 smuggled ants that two Belgian teenagers planned to ship overseas to exotic pet markets.

What's happening?

In early April, Kenya Wildlife Service officers uncovered the ants in a guesthouse in the western part of the country. According to the Guardian, two Belgian teenagers, Lornoy David and Seppe Lodewijckx, intended to ship the ants to Europe and Asia.

Pet ants are growing in popularity. An anonymous online ant vendor spoke to the Guardian, saying, "In today's world … many are disconnected from themselves and their environment. Watching ants in a formicarium can be surprisingly therapeutic."

The seized ants were mostly Messor cephalotes, a large red harvester species from East Africa. Ants R Us, a site that sells to ant collectors, prices Messor cephalotes at around $265 per colony.

David said, "We did not come here to break any laws. By accident and stupidity, we did." The two teens likely don't realize how dangerous an invasive ant species is to an ecosystem.

What's concerning about the ant market?

A 2023 paper on the ant trade, published in the journal Biological Conservation, explained that "the most sought-after ants have higher invasive potential."

Invasive species topple ecosystems. They push out native creatures, deplete resources, and alter habitats. This reduces biodiversity, threatening food and water security, climate stability, and disease control.

Removing species from their natural habitat also disrupts those ecosystems. Every living being, from bacteria to apex predators, plays a vital role, and ants are especially important.

Dino Martins, an entomologist and evolutionary biologist in Kenya, told the Guardian that harvest ants are a crucial insect. On the African savannah, they support plant germination, contribute to soil nutrients, and create food sources for other animals.

Taking them from their natural habitat could cripple these environments, and introducing them elsewhere can harm ecosystems. In short, the illegal ant market is a recipe for global disaster.

What's being done about the exotic ant trade?

Authorities are trying to stop illegal ant trading and smuggling before it becomes more severe. But this case shows how it's growing.

The anonymous ant seller called this a "landmark case in the field," and noted that, "people traveling to other countries specifically to collect ants and then returning with them is virtually unheard of."

In 2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released a message urging ant keepers to be responsible and cautious. The message said, "Although ant keeping is an exciting hobby, ant keepers must understand the risks."

People should thoroughly research ant vendors and species before purchasing, and take extra care to prevent exotic ants from being released into nature.

