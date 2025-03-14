Officials share map of persistent threat throughout the US — and one state in particular stands out

A local radio station shared the news, noting that this could impact farming in the state.

Florida, a state normally known for its humidity and wet weather, faces widespread drought concerns in the coming months, according to one federal agency.

What's happening?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently released its U.S. seasonal drought outlook for March through May 2025. While it indicates a persistent drought in much of the Upper Midwest and Mountain West, the majority of Florida is either headed for what the agency calls "persistent drought" or "drought development likely."

Local radio station 98.7 The Shark shared the news, noting that this could impact farming in the state.

Why is this projection important?

Drought is one of several impacts of a warming planet, according to the United Nations. For instance, though South Florida has always suffered extreme weather like droughts and heavy rainfall, rising temperatures are causing these threats to rise substantially, according to The Everglades Foundation. This trend is not isolated to Florida, however. Rising global temperatures are supercharging extreme weather events like hurricanes, droughts, and heat waves across the world.

For instance, an ongoing drought in the Mediterranean has caused olive oil prices to soar to record highs. In Florida, the $182.6 billion agricultural industry, which produces tomatoes, grapefruits, and house plants, among other crops, is at stake.

What's being done about drought?

Scientists have figured out some ways to make our crops more resistant to the impacts of an overheating planet. For instance, one team found that getting plants "drunk" can help them withstand drought, while another group of researchers has developed heat-resistant plants.

But in order to help curb the worst impacts of rising global temperatures, it's important that we cut our usage of dirty energy sources like coal, oil, and natural gas, which contribute more than 75% of heating pollution.

You can make a difference by learning more about climate issues and voting for candidates who support climate action.

