Experts complete dramatic rescue of baby falcons after 'unprecedented influx' of injured birds: 'A second chance at life'

A wildlife rescue charity in Somerset, England, rescued and rehabilitated six baby peregrine falcons, which it has now released back into the wild.

Secret World Wildlife Rescue has seen what it called an "unprecedented influx" of baby falcons this year. Each rescue came with unique challenges, and the organization shared a few of its rescue stories with the BBC.

"These birds face an incredibly high mortality rate during their juvenile phase," release coordinator Charlotte Wroe explained.

One of the first baby falcons rescued was a female with a swollen shoulder. It had parents and siblings awaiting its return. Luckily, the rescue charity got the falcon back to its nest after nine days of care.

Three of the baby falcons arrived after a dramatic rescue at a nearby power station, where gulls had attacked them while they were trying to achieve their maiden flights. The rescue center soon rehabilitated these three and returned them to their mother.

Secret World Wildlife Rescue hasn't only been rescuing and rehabilitating these juvenile falcons, though. The rescue center has also fitted some of these birds with monitoring rings in the hopes that conservationists will be able to track them throughout their lives.

The successful rescue and rehabilitation of these falcons have not only given these birds a second lease on life but have also benefited local communities and conservation efforts.

Often, kind-hearted but untrained citizens attempt to care for local wildlife they encounter, which can lead to injuries or the transmission of diseases. By rescuing these birds, the rescue center has prevented this from occurring, keeping communities safer.

Additionally, centers such as Secret World Wildlife Rescue often collect troves of data that can contribute to conservation and biological research. Whether it's identifying toxins or infectious diseases in the area or simply monitoring the well-being of local wildlife, rescue centers can help keep wildlife and communities healthier.

As for the falcons, Wroe told the BBC, "To give six of them a second chance at life in the wild is a powerful reminder of the importance of wildlife rescue and the incredible results that can be achieved through collaboration."

