Experts 'surprised' after considering long-term implications of individual bird rehabilitation: 'It was like literally opening a new door in the wildlife arena'

"A whole new galaxy of dedicated people working on behalf of wildlife."

Research has revealed that rehabilitating injured raptors can have profound long-term benefits, sparking excitement and shifting perspectives in wildlife conservation.

As The Wildlife Society reported, Lynn Tompkins and her team at Blue Mountain Wildlife in Pendleton, Oregon, have been treating a significant number of sick or injured hawks, eagles, and owls.

When wildlife biologist John Goodell investigated the center, he found they were treating up to 600 raptors annually. This led to the realization that rehabilitation facilities across the Pacific Northwest were handling tens of thousands of birds.

"It was like literally opening a new door in the wildlife arena and discovering a whole new galaxy of dedicated people working on behalf of wildlife without any pats on the back from us," Goodell said, per The Wildlife Society.

Rehabilitation, often seen as a well-meaning but ecologically insignificant endeavor, might actually have significant ecological benefits. A study published in Wildlife Biology showed that rehabilitated raptors released back into the wild are just as likely to survive as their wild counterparts, contributing to population growth over time.

Christian Hagen, a researcher at Oregon State University and the study's lead author, said they were "surprised" at the findings.

"For long-lived species, like a golden eagle, if you add half a percent back to the population and you continue to do that over time, it can become exponential growth. That was super-exciting," Hagen said.

The study suggests that rehabilitated raptors can mate, breed, and raise offspring, positively impacting their populations.

The implications of this research are significant. It bridges the gap between wildlife biologists, who focus on population dynamics, and rehabbers, who concentrate on individual animal welfare. This new understanding highlights the importance of their work in the broader context of conservation. Additionally, the study opens up new conservation strategies.

The enthusiasm for this new approach is palpable. Tompkins expressed hope that their work is significant, not just for individual birds, but for wildlife populations as a whole.

