Wildlife rescue celebrates successful rehabilitation of sloth after near-death experience: 'We are so happy to see him back in the wild'

by Alexis McDonell
Three-fingered sloths rarely survive broken bones. But thanks to the dedicated efforts of The Sloth Institute and its rehabilitation partners, one determined sloth defied the odds.

Benedict — otherwise known as Benny — is an adult male sloth who endured a grueling six-month recovery after suffering a badly broken arm. Now, against all expectations, he's back in the wild where he belongs.

The Sloth Institute showcased his recovery journey in a video on the TSI Instagram account, and the announcement of his release tugged at the hearts of viewers around the world.

TSI, a nonprofit dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of sloths in Costa Rica, has been pioneering new methods to care for injured sloths — especially those like Benny, who would typically be considered beyond saving.

According to TSI, "because of their slow metabolisms and difficulty surviving in captivity, broken bones are usually a death sentence for three-fingered sloths." Normal orthopedic surgeries often fail due to their extended healing time, which increases the risk of secondary infections.

Additionally, the stress of captivity and the challenge of maintaining their specific diet make survival unlikely in traditional rescue settings.

But Benny's story proves that survival is possible with the right care. The team at TSI and Alturas Wildlife Sanctuary, along with expert veterinarians, devised a specialized rehabilitation plan tailored to his slow metabolism and unique needs.

"The entire vet team sprung into action and put him on a successful path to recovery," TSI said.

After six months of intensive care, Benny made a full recovery and was released back into the wild.

His journey resonated with many, including one supporter who commented, "Such a beautiful story! Benny looks like a fighter."

"We are so happy to see him back in the wild," commented another.

The Sloth Institute's efforts not only gave Benny a second chance but also serve as a model for how to improve rescue outcomes for injured sloths. The organization is now working to share its knowledge with other wildlife centers while continuing to fundraise for future rescues.

These efforts are now more important than ever as the changing climate threatens sloths' survival. Scientists have found that sloths, particularly those in highland regions, may struggle to endure rising temperatures, according to a study published in PeerJ. Protecting and rehabilitating sloths like Benny is critical to ensuring their long-term survival in the wild.

