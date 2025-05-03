Researchers make surprising find on simple factor that can improve mental health: 'More important'

Our perception of our access to quality green space could play a key role in our mental health, according to a new study out of the University of Colorado Boulder published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology.

CU Boulder summarized the findings, noting that the researchers discovered a strong association between perceived green space exposure and reduced anxiety. However, objective green space exposure showed no statistically significant association with anxiety, depression, or stress.

"The relationship is mainly influenced by aspects of green space that aren't well captured by objective measures, such as the quality of the green space, how much time someone spends in green space and how accessible it is," lead researcher Emma Rieves said.

For instance, on the computer, "a vacant lot full of weeds would register as having a high green space signal," she added. "But if you were there, you might not perceive it as a superabundant green space. We found that other factors, like the quality of the environment in this example, is more important to the mental health and green space relationship."

Around 1 in 5 adults experienced symptoms of anxiety or depression over a two-week period analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2022. Meanwhile, this study builds on our current understanding of green spaces and mental health. For instance, one study found that spending just 10 minutes in nature could help adults with mental illness. And in England, doctor-prescribed nature time for patients was associated with a greater sense of happiness and purpose, along with lower anxiety levels.

Green space can improve other aspects of our health as well. For instance, one study found that spending time in residential gardens was linked to a decreased risk of certain cancers, including breast and uterine.

The new CU Boulder study "doesn't prescribe any specific level of green space exposure needed to reap its mental health benefits, but if you feel like you're surrounded by green space, it's probably good for you," Rieves concluded.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.