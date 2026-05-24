Beloved giant troll statue in Austin park burns down

"This is why we can't have nice things."

The Austin Fire Department said the Pease Park troll sculpture, known as "Malin's Fountain," was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning, KVUE reported.

AFD said it got a call just before 5:30 a.m. about the park.

Firefighters reached the area about five minutes later, but at first they couldn't get to the sculpture. They later repositioned and "were able to extinguish the fire despite the site's limited access."

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire. Anyone with information is being asked to call 1-877-434-7345, and a tip that results in an arrest could qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

In a post about the news on social platform X, users grieved the loss of the troll sculpture.

The Pease Park troll cost about $300,000 to build, funded by private donors who wanted to create something magical for Austin.



And now it sits burned down. A pile of ashes surrounded by caution tape.



A giant wooden troll where kids laughed, families took photos, and people… pic.twitter.com/p9eXe0viz7 — Mackenzie Kelly (@mkelly007) May 21, 2026

"This makes me so SAD, this is why we can't have nice things," said one user.

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According to KVUE, Danish artist Thomas Dambo built the installation in 2024 with about 150 volunteers during a three-week effort. The giant troll was built largely from salvaged and reused materials and fully funded by private donors to the Pease Park Conservancy.

KVUE noted that it was Texas' only Dambo troll and part of the roughly 100 he has placed around the world since 2014.

"Malin's Fountain" was more than a quirky attraction tucked near Shoal Creek Trail. It was a symbol of what communities can create when art, sustainability, and public space come together.

The sculpture gave new life to salvaged materials that might otherwise have been discarded, turning waste into wonder. That kind of creativity matters in a world already overwhelmed by overconsumption and landfill waste.

The project brought together volunteers, donors, artists, and park visitors around something joyful and accessible. Public art in green spaces can make cities feel more connected, more human, and more worth protecting.

For now, investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. If anyone saw suspicious activity or has relevant information, reporting it could help authorities understand what happened and potentially prevent future destruction of community spaces.

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