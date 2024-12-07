Community member shares stunning photos of impressive art gallery nestled in garden: 'Wish I could take credit for these'

A Reddit user's post on r/NativePlantGardening is gaining traction for showcasing a beautiful natural garden in Door County, Wisconsin. It features a plethora of high-quality artistic sculptures, various wildflowers, and a walkable path for visitors to explore multiple sections of the garden.

The art pieces feature designs inspired by natural shapes and things you can find in nature, including a leaf with two birds, metallic, suspended dragonflies, and an eagle with metallic feathers.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster described it as an art gallery in the garden and said, "Wish I could take credit for these, but I cannot."

Visitors can experience the sculptures and the natural beauty of the garden, which appears to be The Garden Door natural garden in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. The Garden Door is the only free public garden in Door County and is open daily from dawn to dusk, according to Tripadvisor.

The garden features a magnificent double kaleidoscope, an expansive "fairy garden," and a meditation tunnel where visitors can seclude themselves.

Natural lawns and gardens such as The Garden Door are known to be easier to manage than grass lawns. But while teams of people are paid to maintain the luscious expanse of gardens such as The Garden Door, installing a natural lawn at home is not only easy but also worthwhile.

Converting to a natural lawn option can save loads of money on water costs and cut down on time spent mowing tall grass — or paying someone else to do it. Purchasing plants native to the area is better for pollinators and can make overall garden maintenance less of a hassle.

Another Reddit user in California easily converted from their grass lawn to a natural lawn by installing an irrigation system to conserve water and putting plants native to the area to attract bees like a magnet. Folks can also turn to xeriscaping as an eco-friendly way to save money and time.

For this one, the commenters showered praise on the garden. One said, "Door county is amazing. Check out the Ridges if you're still there. Mindboggling."

"Sculpture is so beneficial in naturalistic gardens," another added.

Check out TCD's guide to rewilding your yard naturally to see how easy and affordable making the switch can be.

