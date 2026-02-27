Influencers called out online for shopping haul videos: 'I blame the people who follow them'

"We are all somewhat responsible and have a role to play."

People follow fashion influencers online for outfit inspiration, style advice, and curated recommendations.

But for a while now, these self-made social media stars have been receiving a lot of criticism for their wasteful behaviors and disregard for the environment.

In a post to r/Anticonsumption, one Reddit user called out what's wrong with fashion influencers in modern society.

The OP criticized influencers for contributing to overconsumption culture and perpetuating a mentality of disposal that leads to landfill waste and environmental degradation.

"Many promote fast fashion brands, which are notorious for their negative environmental effects," the OP wrote. "Fast fashion thrives on the rapid production of low-cost clothing, leading to significant resource consumption and waste."

However, the post was more than just a frustrated rant, as it also offered suggestions on how you can be part of the solution. The suggestions included supporting sustainable fashion and responsible practices to create a more eco-friendly fashion landscape.

The OP was not alone in these sentiments, as many other people have spoken out against wasteful influencer habits and the fast fashion industry more broadly.

No matter how famous you are or how much money you have, there's no excuse for excessive shopping that comes at the expense of safe labor practices and the planet.

If you, like the OP, are fed up with the overconsumption culture promoted by many fashion influencers, you can set a positive example by avoiding fast fashion brands. You can also craft a uniquely-you look by shopping at thrift stores and upcycling old clothes to make use of what you already have.

Not surprisingly, many people had strong opinions about the OP's post and shared their thoughts in the comments.

"I don't blame influencers," one user commented. "I blame the people who follow them. Without an audience, influencers would be nobodies. You too can tune out."

"Yes, we are all somewhat responsible and have a role to play," another Redditor agreed. "Every little step helps!"

"I wish those influencers would give away their clothes to their followers," someone else wrote. "I know some do. But they all should be because they're not wearing this stuff anymore."

