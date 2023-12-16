Community celebrates victory after start of major project to remove ‘hazardous’ dam: ‘Such great news’

The project is also anticipated to boost recreational activities along the river.

A recent Instagram post from The Nature Conservancy (TNC) posted by The Nature Conservancy In NJ (@nature_nj) has sparked widespread enthusiasm.

The post showcases the beginning of a significant environmental undertaking: the removal of the Paulina Dam from the Paulins Kill in New Jersey. This project, part of a larger habitat-wide restoration plan started in 2013, is crucial for the safety and ecological balance of the region.

The TNC post states that the Paulina Dam is classified as a “Significant Hazard Dam, due to its proximity to the town of Blairstown, New Jersey.”



Removing the dam is part of a comprehensive effort by TNC to revitalize the entire habitat of the Paulins Kill. The dam removal will reconnect critical habitats for fish and other aquatic species, enhancing the river’s biodiversity and ecological resilience.

The project is also anticipated to boost recreational activities along the river, providing fishing, kayaking, and hiking opportunities to enrich the local community’s connection with nature.

The initiative is a testament to the commitment of TNC and its partners to restore the natural flow and health of New Jersey’s waterways. This action follows the successful removals of the Columbia and County Line Dams, pivotal steps in reconnecting 45 miles of river habitat along the Paulins Kill.

Removing dams can have profound environmental impacts, as seen in other notable projects. The largest dam removal project in history along California’s Klamath River is revitalizing the river’s salmon population. This historic effort is set to restore the river’s natural state, with immense ecological benefits.

Similarly, the remarkable transformation of the Klamath River after dam removal, captured in before-and-after images on Instagram, illustrates the dramatic impact of these initiatives.

The removal of the Paulina Dam reflects TNC’s deep understanding of the interconnectedness of ecosystems and the importance of proactive measures in safeguarding our natural resources.

As this project progresses, it stands as a beacon of hope for similar environmental initiatives, demonstrating the profound impact of community engagement and strategic ecological planning.

The community’s reaction to the Instagram post and the project underscores a collective dedication to environmental stewardship. As the final step in restoring the Paulins Kill, removing the Paulina Dam symbolizes a harmony between human development and natural conservation.

“Such great news!” one user stated enthusiastically.

“Wonderful work, TNC!” another applauded.

