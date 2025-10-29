Authorities make shocking discovery in hidden bus compartment — here's what they found

Wildlife enforcement agents in India intercepted two smugglers carrying 135 parrots concealed in a bus storage compartment. However, 12 of the birds had perished before authorities could rescue them, reported the Free Press Journal.

What happened?

Law enforcement received information about suspicious activity and inspected a commercial bus headed to a neighboring state. Inside, they found native parrots stuffed into a container draped with green fabric. A dozen birds died from the overcrowding, while another eight suffered injuries.

Medical staff examined and cared for the wounded parrots right after the bust. The two suspects told investigators they obtained the container at one location for delivery elsewhere.

Prosecutors charged them under national wildlife protection laws, and a judge heard their case the following day. Once authorized, wildlife workers released the surviving birds into a protected habitat.

Authorities suspect a larger criminal operation manages this trafficking. According to one wildlife official, profit and superstition drive people to trap these animals and trade them on the black market.

Why is parrot trafficking a problem?

Taking wild parrots from they natural habitats disrupts ecosystem balance. These birds help pollinate flowering plants and distribute seeds across forests. Large-scale removal weakens populations that might be struggling due to shrinking habitat.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

This criminal activity inflicts terrible suffering on the animals themselves. Packed tightly without access to nourishment, water, or fresh air, many perish before reaching their destination. Survivors often bear physical damage and psychological harm that make it difficult for them to flourish even after being freed.

Wildlife trafficking also sabotages conservation efforts that safeguard the biodiversity all people rely. Bird populations keep harmful insects in check and preserve forests that purify our air and water supplies. When we lose these species, creating a secure, healthy future becomes more difficult.

Meanwhile, once they reach their destination, the birds pose a threat to the new ecosystems. If they escape or are released, they can become invasive, outcompeting native species and damaging their populations.

What's being done about wildlife smuggling?

Enforcement agencies in India have ramped up efforts through specialized operations to apprehend traffickers. Wildlife protection teams collaborate with residents to flag questionable behavior and stop illegal animal shipments before more deaths occur.

If you see someone trading wild animals or holding them unlawfully, contact wildlife protection agencies where you live. Support organizations that combat animal trafficking through advocacy for tougher sentences and improved law enforcement. Avoid purchasing exotic pets, even from what seemed to be legitimate sources, since buyer interest drives the smuggling business that causes so many animal deaths before creatures even arrive at markets.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.