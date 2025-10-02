Authorities make disturbing discovery in warehouse bust: 'They are fully on the ground'

Enforcement is stepping up to prevent further cases.

Authorities in Nigeria uncovered a disturbing case of wildlife trafficking in August, seizing hundreds of snakes and scorpions before they could be shipped abroad.

The bust highlighted how the illegal trade threatens both people and fragile ecosystems.

What's happening?

Customs officers at Murtala Muhammed International Airport confiscated 340 live snakes and 17 scorpions during an inspection at the export section and a nearby warehouse in August, The Guardian reported.



Customs Area Controller Michael Awe said the export attempt violated the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, of which Nigeria has been a member since 1974, according to CITES.

Officials transferred the intercepted animals to a conservation agency.

Why is illegal wildlife trafficking concerning?

Wildlife trafficking isn't only about animal cruelty. Smuggled species can become invasive, spread disease, and destabilize ecosystems.

For example, Burmese pythons released into the wild have endangered the delicate ecosystem of the Florida Everglades, the International Fund for Animal Welfare shared.



Invasive species can outcompete native wildlife and introduce new threats, according to a study published in the Ukrainian Journal of Ecology. The University of Plymouth also lists invasive species as one of the top dangers to ecosystems.



The illegal wildlife trade is a major criminal industry and is often cited as a leading threat to wildlife species, next to environmental damage, per the Transnational Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade.

Its negative impact extends to livelihoods, undermining employment and affecting the economies of local communities that rely on such wildlife.

What's being done about illegal wildlife trafficking?

The Murtala Muhammed Area Command said it has stepped up enforcement to prevent further cases.

"I have had a series of meetings with all my export officers, and I told them, on no account should they allow any of such," Awe said, per The Guardian. "They are fully on the ground. They have been reporting daily, and I quite believe that this place will not be comfortable for all these illegal exporters any longer."

Individuals can help by avoiding exotic pets from unverified sources, supporting local wildlife rescue organizations, and staying informed about the risks associated with wildlife trafficking.

Reducing demand for exotic animals is key to protecting ecosystems and ensuring safer futures for communities around the world.

