Police issue alert after wild animals are spotted roaming residential neighborhood: 'Not too sure how to handle it'

"It's a situation where we all have to learn to live together."

by Margaret Wong
Coyotes are padding their way into Parma, Ohio, neighborhoods and reminding residents of the uneasy balance between urban sprawl and nature's world.

What's happening?

According to ABC News 5 Cleveland, police confirmed multiple coyote sightings this year, with nine calls already reported. In just over half the year, Parma coyote sightings have matched all of last year's total. 

While no attacks have been documented, residents like Jaymee Ellis admit to ABC News 5 Cleveland, it's nerve-racking to encounter the wild predators during everyday routines like dog walks. 

"I'm not too sure how to handle it," Ellis said, per ABC News 5 Cleveland. 

Authorities are advising people to make themselves appear larger, keep pets leashed, and clean up yards to avoid attracting the animals.

Why are coyote sightings concerning?

Experts say sightings like these aren't uncommon. In fact, they reflect how habitat destruction and population growth are driving wildlife closer to people's backyards. 

Climate issues, such as extreme heat, lead to declining prey populations during hotter summers and prolonged droughts. This means animals must search for food and shelter in residential areas. For people, that means adjusting to a reality where wildlife isn't just "out there" in the woods but sharing the same sidewalks and backyards.

It also points toward the larger issue. The more we encroach on ecosystems, the more likely we are to face these overlaps, with consequences for both human safety and biodiversity.

What's being done about sightings?

Authorities urge coexistence over panic, pointing to practical measures like predator-safe vests for pets, secure fencing, and wildlife deterrents such as whistles or sprays. 

On a larger scale, protecting natural habitats and promoting biodiversity can help reduce these encounters. Individuals can support these efforts by backing local conservation initiatives, advocating for greener urban planning, and keeping neighborhoods coyote-smart through small actions like securing trash and removing fallen fruit. 

As Parma's Public Information Officer Scott Traxler put it, "It's a situation where we all have to learn to live together."

