Onlooker captures scary video of standoff between unleashed dog and massive bison: 'Why in the world?'

At Yellowstone National Park, dogs must be leashed or contained within 100 feet of roads, parking areas, and campgrounds, according to the Instagram page TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone).

Unfortunately, many pet owners fail to comply with these regulations, which are in place to keep both domesticated and wild animals safe. TouronsOfYellowstone shared a video of an unleashed dog having a dangerous interaction with a bison.

In the video, the comparatively puny husky barks at an increasingly angry bison, which charges at the dog. The dog runs around the bison, perhaps believing the two opposite animals, who never should have had an encounter, were playing.

The overwhelming size difference between the two animals, as well as the bison's status as a powerful wild animal, weighing up to 2,400 pounds, according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, makes this interaction a scene from a pet-owner's personal horror film.

"(Pet) policies exist to protect pets from being killed by predators like bears and coyotes, to protect them from being burned or killed in hot springs, to prevent the exchange of diseases between domestic animals and park wildlife, and to allow others to enjoy the park without the disruption of pets," TouronsOfYellowstone quotes in the caption.

Luckily, the dog was not injured, but if the pet had been, its owners would be to blame.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

This unfortunate pet neglect and disrespect to wildlife is not an isolated incident. One unleashed pitbull met a bison head-to-head and was booted up in the air while at Yellowstone, walking away seemingly unharmed, but definitely spooked.

These interactions cannot always end with a surviving pet, and dog owners must follow the basic rules of safety when exploring wild animals' habitats.

According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, these rules clearly state that one should maintain a distance from bison and keep dogs away. These wild animals have survival instincts and will charge if they feel threatened.

Commenters on the Instagram post were agitated at the husky's owners and felt sorry for the dog.

"Why in the world would you put your dog's life in danger?" one asked.

Another said, "So sad that owners don't care about their dogs."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.