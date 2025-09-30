Man makes alarming discovery in parking lot: 'Need to be outlawed'

Reddit is the first place to post about finding something weird somewhere unexpected. What one user posted recently is certainly weird, but not unexpected.

The image was shared on r/whatisit with the caption "found in the parking lot of my wife's work." It shows what appears to be a miniature gaming console — complete with a screen — taped to a battery, discarded on the ground. The initial suggestion was that it was part of a car, or perhaps a tracking device. But the real answer is far more troubling.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Redditors were quick to point out that this was a broken example of a new generation of disposable vape, which incorporates a physical video game. "It's one of those vapes that has games put into the screen, the buttons on the side are the controls," one said.

Another explained: "These usually have some cheap knockoffs of games like Tetris, Pac-Man, or Galaga." This theory was confirmed when another Redditor shared a picture of an unbroken one.

According to the World Health Organization, vaping is illegal in 33 countries, including Argentina, Norway, and Ethiopia. In others, it is highly regulated, with the U.K. having banned single-use vapes in June, citing a desire to reduce environmental impact and discourage young people from vaping.

Disposable vapes are, by every feasible metric, a big problem for the environment and for public health. In the U.S. alone, 60 million are sold annually, with one-third being single-use.

They are made of polycarbonate plastic, metal, a lithium-ion battery, and circuitry, with the added toxicity of nicotine and propylene glycol — a common ingredient in antifreeze and paint solvent. While it is possible to recycle some parts by returning them to the manufacturer, most will end up in landfill, "creating piles of electronic waste" with 500,000 discarded each day.

Vape litter is a big problem. It's ugly and dangerous for pedestrians and wildlife. Even when disposed of correctly, manufacturing contributes to the overheating of the planet. And that's before we factor in the health impact.

Nicotine alone is considered to be one of the most addictive substances in the world, and while it is proved to be safer than smoking, it is still physically harmful — especially to children.

Nonetheless, tobacco companies have been pushing to find new ways to attract younger customers by developing a new generation of "smart vapes." These include 8-bit video games to be discarded as soon as the liquid runs dry. That's even more e-waste to contend with, and an even more addictive product to protect children from.

As for the response on Reddit, users were quick to express their horror.

"These disposable vapes need to be outlawed," said one user.

Another described the new age litter as "a system designed to be reused but this is just gross capitalistic waste."

