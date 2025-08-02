Nonprofit rescues countless animals during chaotic wildfire season: 'We would go to calls all day long'

"It felt good that we were recognized for having a really great system in place."

In the midst of a chaotic wildfire season in Canada, a Calgary-based non-profit has stepped in to rescue dozens of local animals from affected communities.

According to LiveWire Calgary, Parachutes for Pets (PFP) has rescued 150 animals from danger since late May, both through direct intervention and through partnering with neighboring agencies. The organization works as a crucial middleman between veterinary care and rescue services for animals in dire situations.

CEO Melissa David founded PFP in 2019 after her career in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police highlighted a gap in emergency service programs specifically for animals.

"We would go to calls all day long, and we would have a lot of resources for the people, but we wouldn't have anything if they needed their pet to have shelter," she said.

While PFP initially worked to handle cases of homelessness, domestic violence, or animal cruelty, as recent wildfire seasons have worsened, its purview has expanded to meet those needs.

Canada's wildfire season has become substantially more destructive in recent years due to the effects of the changing climate. In 2023 alone, the country's wildfires burned an area the size of Florida and released more air pollution than any other country.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The 2025 season is shaping up to be even more catastrophic, as black carbon from the raging fires expedites the melting of polar ice caps.

As this phenomenon becomes more prevalent in Canada, intervention and support like PFP are crucial to the well-being of local communities and their beloved pets.

PFP's tactics are so effective that they were even tapped to lend their expertise to California during the horrific wildfires in Los Angeles in January.

"It felt good that we were recognized for having a really great system in place, but it was just horrible to see the devastation," David said.

As demand for their services grows beyond nearby provinces, however, the non-profit's already tight budget has been stretched even further. David said PFP hopes to raise $100,000 CAD to meet the complex veterinary care needs the organization faces during wildfire season.

Despite these budget restraints during the unprecedented fires Canada has faced in recent months, PFP has remained resolute in its mission.

"We work to keep pets with their families, amongst different barriers and challenges," said David.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.