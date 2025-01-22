Community speaks out about historic Los Angeles fire: 'Stay safe, stay prepared, stay one step ahead'

"If you wait until you are told to evacuate, it will be too late."

Wildfires in Southern California have spurred the prepper community into action, with many providing their best tips to help anyone who has been or could yet be affected by the devastating blazes.

On the r/preppers subreddit, one person sent out an important call to action.

"Los Angeles will burn down, please give any advice that you think people would look up or things that would help people survive or any helpful tips," they said.

"Lost my house in 2020 in LNU fire," one response began. "Pack your car. Whether you are evacuated or not, prioritize and pack now. We got evacuated every year and the one year we didn't pre pack was the year we lost our home. … Stay safe, stay prepared, stay one step ahead."

"Grab your meds, important documents, pets and pet supplies and get out now!" another added. "If you wait until you are told to evacuate it will be too late and the roads will be blocked."

Other advice included staying hydrated, preparing a go-bag, and taking pictures or videos of things inside your house to help with insurance claims.

The last point is an important consideration for when the time comes to recover and rebuild, but many Californians might not be so lucky. Some insurance companies have been stripping wildfire protection from home insurance policies or otherwise increasing the cost of premiums so high that many simply can't afford this coverage.

While the original poster's suggestion that all of Los Angeles will burn down might not have been so accurate, the damage has been significant. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, 23,713 acres of Los Angeles County had been burned in the Palisades Fire by Jan. 15.

Investigations are underway to discover how the blaze began, but weather conditions in the Golden State helped the rapid spread. Drought made vegetation dry and combustible, while Santa Ana winds encouraged the fire to reach new places quickly.

It's a stark reminder of the need to reduce global pollution levels to make extreme weather events such as droughts and wildfires less severe and long-lasting. Whether that's by ditching your gas-guzzling car or simply reducing your energy consumption, every positive action can make a difference.

The importance of water conservation has also come into sharp focus. Some fire hydrants ran dry while firefighters were tackling the wildfires, per CBS News, making those efforts significantly more difficult. Using less water at home can help to keep supplies well-stocked.

Capturing rainwater for use in your yard, for example, can ease the strain on available resources, while shutting off the faucet while brushing your teeth in the morning and at night can save eight gallons of water from running down the drain, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

