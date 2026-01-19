Researchers issue warning as exotic reptiles spread in US region: 'They bring more than their color-changing charm'

"They can also spark confusion, curiosity, and social chaos."

Exotic panther chameleons have taken over a neighborhood in Orange County, Florida, reported WKMG News 6. Surprisingly, many residents didn't mind the new guests.

However, the lizards attracted more human activity. It's likely from individuals seeking to breed them for the exotic pet trade, a concern that homeowners understandably shared.

What's happening?

According to WKMG News 6, researchers from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) "discovered a potentially decade-old population" of lizards in a suburban neighborhood. The research team surveyed residents about their impacts.

The news station reported that the species originated in Madagascar and has now established breeding populations in specific local areas. That's happening thanks to the accidental or intentional release of the animals by breeders or pet owners.

"Chameleons (Chamaeleonidae) are popular in the pet trade and have been introduced throughout Florida, USA, and their presence often attracts private collectors," the researchers wrote in a study published in the journal Human-Wildlife Interactions.

Lourdes Mederos, a public relations manager at UF/IFAS Communications, explained in a news release that panther chameleons can cost up to $2,000 each on the exotic pet market. Some involved in the wild animal trade attempt to make easy cash through the illegal practice called "ranching." Ranching happens when breeders "seed" wild populations to collect and sell the offspring later.

"When exotic chameleons creep into a suburban Florida neighborhood, they bring more than their color-changing charm," she added. "They can also spark confusion, curiosity, and social chaos."

Why is the chameleon presence concerning?

As the news station reported, the chameleons' presence has prompted concerns among homeowners, though not about the chameleons themselves.

"Those who had seen people with flashlights — particularly when combined with seeing chameleons — expressed greater concern for personal safety, frustration with nighttime activity and uncertainty about what was really going on," Mederos said in the news release.

Diane Sturgeon is a postdoctoral researcher at the UF/IFAS Invasion Science Institute and a study co-author. She explained that the potential for social conflict between residents and private collectors was an immediate concern.

In addition to causing public disruptions, chameleons could outcompete native plants and animals for vital resources such as food, water, and shelter. While they may consume unwanted pests, such as insects and small mammals, they can also disrupt food webs and biodiversity if established in natural areas.

Florida's warm, humid climate is an ideal environment for panther chameleons and other invasive species, such as iguanas, to thrive. Their impacts could be substantial if the species are not properly controlled. One wildlife rescuer told Fox 35 Orlando that chameleons "multiply rapidly" since females can lay around 40 eggs at one time.

What's being done to manage the species?

The researchers highlighted the need for state agencies to communicate with and educate communities about the importance of invasive species removal. Public understanding is critical to preventing conflicts and supporting healthy human-wildlife interactions.

Wildlife officials encourage residents to report sightings of invasive species, such as chameleons. They can report directly to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, or through the agency's website or smartphone app, to help manage the chameleons' spread.

