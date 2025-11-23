Authorities make shocking discovery in $2.4 million smuggling bust — here's what they found

Officials indicated they would implement stricter enforcement of existing laws.

Authorities in India recently uncovered an animal smuggling operation involving one of the world's most trafficked animals. The alleged perpetrators may have sought millions for the endangered pangolin, according to the news outlet Daijiworld.

What's happening?

The Rajkot Special Operations Group apprehended a gang in Gujarat attempting to sell pangolins smuggled from the Gir forest area. Daijiworld reported that officers arrested three suspects, including the alleged ringleader. They had been trying to sell the wildlife for up to Rs 22 crore, the equivalent of around $2.4 million in U.S. dollars.

Officials were able to make arrests after tracking one suspect's phone, which contained videos and chats about the illegal animal trade, according to the news outlet. That evidence led authorities straight to the attempted sale of a pangolin near Ghantwad forest.

The recovered pangolin was handed off to the Forest Department. Daijiworld reported that the suspects were further questioned about more widespread smuggling.

Why is the illegal trade of pangolins concerning?

Pangolins are reported to be the most trafficked animal in the world, prized in some places for their purported value in traditional medicine practices in places like China and Vietnam, as well as their meat, prized as an exotic delicacy, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

All eight species of the elusive scaled mammal are protected by international law and prohibited from international commercial trade. They're also under threat from trafficking, which, in turn, endangers the biodiversity of their native habitats.

FROM OUR PARTNER Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over. With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery. Learn more

Pangolins primarily eat insects, helping control local populations. Without them, the balance of entire ecosystems can be disrupted. Wildlife trafficking poses threats to biodiversity worldwide too. The introduction of non-native species into new areas can upend the habitats of resident plants and animals.

Smuggling can also enable broader criminal networks and invite other sorts of dangerous activity.

What's being done about pangolin trafficking?

According to Daijiworld, officials indicated they would implement stricter enforcement of existing laws, improve border monitoring, and launch a public awareness campaign.

Because the motivation for animal trafficking is generally financial, improving eco-conscious job creation could help to redirect those seeking a livelihood from illegal trade to conservation efforts. In a win-win, this strategy could support local economies and ecosystems.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.