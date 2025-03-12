Experts thrilled after rare creature unexpectedly appears on hidden camera: 'Particularly remarkable'

Pune Pulse reported that a rare Indian pangolin was spotted in the grasslands of Pune, India, by a camera trap, surprising researchers.

"Spotting a pangolin in such an environment is particularly remarkable, and the Forest Department welcomes this discovery," said Tushar Chavan, deputy conservator of forests for the Pune Wildlife Division.

The camera trapping was scientifically driven. Researchers are studying the population status of animals in the area to evaluate the health of the habitat.

Pangolins are among the most trafficked wild mammals. They are sought after in the illegal wildlife trade, primarily in China and Southeast Asia, for their scales, which are falsely believed to have medicinal properties. Their meat is also considered a delicacy in some areas, which further fuels poaching.

The images confirm that pangolins may be more widespread than previously thought, which is great news. However, Rushikesh Chavan, head of The Habitats Trust, reminded us that pangolins are among the most hunted species, adding, "Conservation efforts, such as these camera-trapping initiatives, are crucial for their survival."

Conserving animals and plants is critical to balanced ecosystems and biodiversity, as each species contributes to the health of the environment. Imbalance can be the result of poaching, pollution, or the introduction of an invasive species. This affects human health because it can impact air quality as well as food and water sources. It can also lead to the rapid spread of disease if a disease-carrying species is not kept in check.

Supporting conservation efforts is valuable locally and globally.

The spotting of the pangolin is especially exciting because it was so unexpected in the dry grasslands. This is prompting researchers to look deeper into the adaptability of the species to different environments.

By raising awareness, adhering to stricter law enforcement, and continuing scientific research, the conservationists hope to save the species from extinction.

Mihir Godbole, founder of The Grasslands Trust, said that the discovery "is both surprising and exciting."