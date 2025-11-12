Rescuers celebrate major milestone in battle to save critically endangered creatures: 'We are catching more'

"Most of them that we can follow are doing well."

The rescue of a pangolin called Pepheng has marked a major milestone for an animal hospital.

The Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital has officially saved over 200 pangolins, according to reporting by Good Things Guy.

The nonprofit organization stated on its website that it is "dedicated to the rescue, treatment, rehabilitation, and release of indigenous South African wildlife."

Sadly, pangolins are the most trafficked mammal in the world. People eat them, use their scales for traditional medicine, and incorporate their leather into fashion.

The World Wildlife Fund found that a million pangolins were trafficked over 10 years. One pangolin was poached every three minutes in 2019.

The rescue of Pepheng and the other 200 pangolins by JWVH shows the incredible positive impact that people can have on their local environment.

From protecting sea turtles to celebrating the return of the endangered gray wolf in California, conservationists play a massive part in protecting animals' lives. This work, in turn, benefits the wider ecosystem.

Poaching is a blight on the planet. Greedy individuals put profit over the lives of endangered species and at-risk areas. The bravery of conservationists and anti-poaching activists aims to preserve a beautiful and safe future for the next generation.

Pangolins deserve to live in safety without the threat of poachers. But beyond that, if the population decreases, the planet would be at major risk of termite infestation.

The Nature Conservancy found that one pangolin eats enough termites to protect an area as large as 31 football fields from the insects' destruction. Keeping these harmful little creatures at bay is just part of the pangolin's importance to the planet.

Dr. Karin Lourens, one of JWVH's founders, commented on her mission to protect pangolins and stop poachers in the Mail & Guardian: "I'm optimistic because we are catching more, I think, maybe because people are aware, the police are more aware, and the judicial system is more aware."

She continued, "Seeing [the pangolins] released is wonderful, and most of them that we can follow are doing well."

