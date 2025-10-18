Officials deploy unexpected strategy to combat poaching: 'We get some money from these gorillas we could kill'

"We are actually all working together."

Mountain gorillas in Uganda are being better protected and understood thanks to tourism in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park.

According to Phys.org, these gorillas can be seen up close in the park. For foreign non-residents, however, this comes with an $800 price tag. Each purchased permit allows $10 to go back to local communities, who also receive 20% of park entry fees yearly.

Bwindi's economic distribution is not only helping locals but getting them involved in the gorillas' livelihoods.

The allocation of funds to nearby communities has led to a decrease in poaching. Lifelong poachers are also hanging up their caps.

"When community conservation rangers sensitized us, we said, 'Let us reform and stop poaching in the national park of Bwindi,'" said Philemon Mujuni, a poacher until 2020, as quoted by Phys.org. "Through the conservation team from (Bwindi Impenetrable National Park), we get some money from these gorillas we could kill."

Innovative methods for protecting wildlife, like those of Uganda, have proven effective for a variety of species.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

In California, an out-of-the-box approach to protecting the red fox included adding outside species into the population to limit inbred, nonviable offspring. Similarly, Hawaiʻi has made an effort to protect endangered birds from mosquito-borne diseases by deploying mosquito "birth control."

Bwindi Impenetrable National Park has also given most of the gorillas names in an effort to humanize and protect them. Paired with how the gorillas' survival now fuels the local communities, many people are working to protect these remarkable animals.

"We are actually all working together to make sure conservation goes well, because we are all benefitting," said Joyleen Tugume, a ranger-guide in the Park, as stated by Phys.org.

Beyond the obvious benefits in Uganda for protecting mountain gorillas, preserving all native species is vital to a healthy Earth. Increased biodiversity protects the entire food chain for humans and animals alike.

To do your part, you can explore critical climate issues and take local action to help threatened or endangered species.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.