Gardener captures stunning video of 'good omen' creature visiting their plants: 'How lucky we are'

A video of a moth with the coloring of a U.S. dollar has captured the attention of many gardeners online.

In a post on the r/gardening Reddit forum, a user shared a video (click here if video does not embed) of a large green and white moth in their garden. The poster wrote that they believed the moth was "pollen overdosed" as it rested on a bright orange "Mexican sunflower" or Tithonia.

The user identified the insect as the Pandora Sphinx moth. Butterflies and Moths of North America explained that the bug typically has a wingspan of 3 to 4.5 inches and can live anywhere from Canada to Kansas.

As with many pollinators, these moths enjoy nectar-filled flowers. If you want to entice them to your garden, The Wilderness Center suggested planting petunias, honeysuckle, or bouncing bet.

People who have created native lawns and gardens have been greeted by many visitors, from blackbirds to toads and numerous butterflies.

The Sphinx moth is not as adept at pollinating as other insects, such as bees, but it still plays a crucial role in the process. According to The Wilderness Center, it's one of three sphinx moths that can pollinate the eastern prairie fringed orchid, a threatened species found in only eight states.

As a whole, pollinators like the Sphinx moth are vital to protecting our food supply. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about 35% of the world's crops depend on pollination, which is responsible for a lot of what we eat.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service explained that pollinators contribute to plant growth, carbon cycling, biodiversity, and water quality while reducing soil erosion. Each of these actions helps protect our food supply and, as a result, the economy.

Creating safe spaces for pollinators is an easy way to help moths, bees, and other insects and birds. Consider starting the process by rewilding your lawn using species native to your gardening zone.

According to the USDA, native plants offer nectar, pollen, and shelter for insects while being low-maintenance, drought-tolerant, pest-free, and helpful in erosion control.

Aside from attracting pollinators, native lawns and gardens also require less water, helping you save money.

Many people in the comments of the Reddit post were in awe of this unique moth, with one writing: "Looks like the safest place in the world to fall asleep."

"How lucky we are to witness all of these creatures getting to find shelter, food, and peace in gardens we tend to," another person added.

A third user thought it might be a sign of good luck, writing: "That insect looks like it's made of money … perhaps a good omen?"

