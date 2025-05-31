Officials in awe as major rivers in key region show remarkable rise: 'This is already being felt at local population level'

Water levels in Pakistan's major rivers and dams have stabilized just in time for the summer surge. The Water and Power Development Authority released new data confirming healthy water supply conditions that are crucial for irrigation and power generation during the high-demand season, Minute Mirror reported.

This steady flow means relief for millions of farmers and families who depend on these waters to grow crops and keep the lights on when temperatures soar. The Indus River, which forms the backbone of Pakistan's water system, is carrying an impressive 108,400 cubic feet of water per second, with 82,000 cusecs flowing downstream, right on track with what experts expect this time of year.

Other vital rivers such as the Jhelum and Chenab are also holding strong, delivering the right amounts to sustain agriculture across Punjab and beyond.

Meanwhile, key reservoirs are acting as reliable water banks. Pakistan's largest, the Tarbela Dam, is holding 1.51 million acre-feet of water, while Mangla Dam follows closely with about 1.48 MAF. Together with Chashma Reservoir's 0.263 MAF, these reserves provide a vital buffer that secures both agriculture and hydropower production for the months ahead.

This positive outlook comes amid ongoing challenges. On April 23, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, an agreement that allowed India and Pakistan to share water from the Indus Basin. According to Time, he declared that "India's water will be used for India's interests," sparking concern across Pakistan's already water-stressed regions.

Pakistan's water system is already under intense pressure from extreme weather caused by the changing climate. Superfloods, melting glaciers, and prolonged droughts have made the timing of water flows increasingly erratic. After 2022 floods killed more than 1,700 people, over 10 million were left without access to safe drinking water.

"There's been quite a lot of difficulty for local populations to have access to water on a consistent basis," Bhargabi Bharadwaj, a research associate at the Environment and Society Centre at Chatham House, told Time. "This is already being felt at local population level, even scrapping this most recent escalation on the Indus Water Treaty agreement."

Still, WAPDA's careful monitoring and planning offer a measure of stability in uncertain times. With rivers flowing steadily and reservoirs stocked, Pakistan enters the summer season with a critical advantage — not only for growing food and keeping the power on, but also for advancing a more sustainable future powered by hydropower. Amid rising regional tensions and environmental stress, the country's water system remains a pillar of both resilience and hope.

