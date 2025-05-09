Researchers develop game-changing device that could transform agriculture: 'A big step forward'

The system's potential could pave the way for more efficient farming.

German researchers recently unveiled a device that could one day bring all the insights, tech, and analysis of the lab directly to farmers in the field. The device could facilitate more efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable agriculture through more targeted fertilization.

The novel RapidMapper device for soil analysis was a team effort between researchers at the Leibniz Institute for Agricultural Engineering and Bioeconomy (ATB) and Ferdinand-Braun-Institut (FBH). They gave details on the high-tech device in a news release and shared a video of it in the field.

The work hopes to address the shortcomings of current soil-sampling methods. It is important for farmers to have accurate and detailed measurements of their soil for optimal farming. That allows them to create maps with the various properties of the fields, including nutrients and pH levels.

Conventional soil sampling is costly, time-consuming, and far from real-time. Farmers collect samples from various fields and send them to the lab for analysis. Until they receive feedback, they can't adjust nutrients accordingly.

To attack the problem, the ATB researchers' RapidMapper soil-mapping device was paired with tech from the FBH team that allowed for portable measurement. Their Raman measurement system was able to ignore ambient light and fluorescence while generating data in initial field tests.

"Using the Raman sensor head … it was possible for the first time to detect soil components at a depth of five to ten centimeters — while in motion," Dr. Martin Maiwald of FBH revealed.

Dr. Robin Gebbers of ATB also pointed out that their model could gain additional insights from the soil, including its carbonates and organic substances.

"The first test run was a big step forward," Gebbers said. "At our soil testing track in the Fieldlab for Digital Agriculture, we were able to demonstrate that measurements in soils are possible from a mobile platform while in motion."

It's worth noting that the data from tests is being evaluated, but the system's potential could pave the way for more efficient farming. Researchers are increasingly looking at high-tech solutions for agriculture as it faces mounting challenges.

Artificial intelligence is one popular approach, whether it's helping farmers navigate weather conditions more efficiently or better assess their crops.

Another application for the tech is similar to the German team's work in helping farmers manage fertilizer use. Excess fertilizer comes with high costs and environmentally detrimental runoff and pollution. Therefore, having a more effective way to monitor soil conditions and fertilize the soil efficiently is a big win for farming.

The German team says their next target is optimizing soil fertility from the field. They hope to accomplish that through an integrated system, which would allow for more extensive mapping of farmland. That could appeal to many, including farmers and manufacturers of farm machinery.

