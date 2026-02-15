Experts thrilled after capturing 'magical' footage of rare creature in wild: 'Well done'

The sighting offered proof that the species is hanging on.

Wildlife officials in Azad Jammu and Kashmir are celebrating a hopeful discovery after a game watcher captured footage of a rare markhor. While the wild mountain goat has long been believed to roam the region, the lack of recording equipment meant sightings couldn't be verified, according to Dawn.

Markhors were historically listed as endangered and most recently assessed in 2014 as "Near Threatened" on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

The 37-second clip recorded inside the Qazinag Game Reserve near the India-Pakistan Line of Control shows the animal carefully crossing a slope. Game watcher Waqar Ayub Chughtai, who recorded the video, posted it to his Facebook page.

For conservation workers and local communities, the sighting offered proof that the species is still hanging on in an area shaped by decades of environmental pressure and human activities such as illegal mining, as well as loss of habitat from expanding livestock grazing.

Before recording the markhor, Chughtai had been tracking hoof prints with colleagues, according to Dawn. After two days of following tracks into nearly inaccessible terrain, the team finally spotted the animal in the afternoon and managed to record it before it vanished into the mountains.

Wildlife monitoring officer Shaista Ali later confirmed the animal as a Pir Panjal markhor (sometimes considered a subpopulation or subspecies), which was once common in the region but later declined due to hunting and habitat loss.

The recent recording is another example of how cameras and field recording allow conservation teams to gather evidence without disturbing wildlife.

Trail cameras have also helped researchers observe other rare species, such as the only herd of wild water buffalo left in Thailand and a tigress with young cubs in China.

These tools help experts assess population health, track movement and behavior, and evaluate how protection efforts are going. Plus, in areas where direct observation is dangerous or impossible, cameras often provide the only window into what's still surviving.

For nearby communities, sightings like the markhor's also strengthen the case for conservation programs that balance protection with local livelihoods. When rare and endangered species are confirmed to still exist in an area, it can unlock funding, education initiatives, and long-term conservation plans that benefit people and ecosystems.

Biodiversity and healthy ecosystems are crucial for healthy communities — especially those nearby who rely on them for clean air, water, and strong food chains.

The markhor's presence signals that fragile habitats can still support biodiversity — especially when people work together to protect them. That offers hope for conservation efforts worldwide, from restoring wildlife corridors to strengthening environmental policies at the government level.

Commenters online were excited about the sighting, including one Facebook commenter who told the photographer, "Well done, bro."

Another commenter said, "This is magical."

