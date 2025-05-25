  • Outdoors Outdoors

Men face serious charges for exploiting natural disaster for profit: 'Criminals took advantage'

"The accused must be held accountable."

by Simon Sage
"The accused must be held accountable."

Photo Credit: iStock

Two men have been charged with using industrial machinery to harvest sand from a protected forest, according to MENAFN.

The mining had been reportedly taking place by the Doodh Ganga River, in the Jammu and Kashmir region of northern India. The illegal mining reportedly ramped up when a lethal shooting distracted law enforcement officials.

Sand mining accelerates land erosion, which poses equal threats to both wildlife and humans that use the habitat. Bridges have been known to collapse thanks to nearby sand mining, for example. Illegal mining in Kenya has led to full-blown violent cartels controlling supply. 

Mining in India poses threats to wildlife as well. Jammu and Kashmir is home to threatened species like the markhor, musk deer, and snow leopard, all of which stand to suffer from further loss of habitat. Sand mining has been conducted worldwide along beaches, riverbeds, and low-lying coastal communities to their detriment.

The demand for sand has been accelerating to meet the needs of the construction industry, particularly in cement and glass production. Sand aside, concrete production already generates a significant amount of pollution. Concrete recycling is making progress to viability, but it is still not common enough to displace virgin production and all of the environmental costs that come with it.

An environmental activist in India, Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat, has been posting online for some time to raise awareness about this critical problem. 

FROM OUR SPONSOR

Get convenient, affordable therapy right from your phone — plus, a week of free counseling

This Mental Health Awareness Month, break the barrier with BetterHelp, the world's largest therapy service, with accessible, affordable counseling from licensed, board-accredited therapists you can trust. And it’s 100% online.

Get the help you deserve anytime, anywhere, through any device — computer, tablet, or smartphone. In fact, 69% of BetterHelp members reported improved anxiety symptoms after six weeks of therapy.

Plus, for a limited time, get your first week of counseling for free.

Learn more

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"I am thankful to the concerned authorities for taking action. It is shameful that criminals took advantage of the national focus on the Pahalgam tragedy to loot the forest," Bhat said, per MENAFN. "The accused must be held accountable, and their machinery — like the JCB and tipper — should be confiscated. Furthermore, the Geology and Mining Department officials involved should face penalties, and environmental compensation should be sought from them."

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x