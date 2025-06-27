Scientists stunned after discovering rare eggs next to active underwater volcano: 'Something none of us expected'

The remarkable discovery helps answer some questions about the mysteries of the deep sea.

The scene was something straight out of the opening act of the classic horror flick "Alien": Scientists uncovered thousands of leathery eggs lying within deeply inhospitable terrain.

This discovery didn't take place on a distant planet but in an underwater volcano almost a mile under the water's surface off the Pacific coast of Canada. The researchers didn't have to wait long to identify the source. They caught the first-ever footage of a Pacific white skate laying eggs.

As the expedition's lead scientist, Cherisse Du Preez, quoted in Jason Deegan, said, "We were hoping to learn something new, but witnessing a live egg-laying event was something none of us expected."

The Pacific white skate, which resembles a ray, is an elusive deep-sea creature about which very little is known. According to National Geographic, it can live nearly two miles underwater. It lays its eggs on hydrothermal vents, which are openings on the ocean floor that release extreme heat from the Earth's crust. The Pacific white skate has an exceptionally long incubation period, perhaps more than four years. In a wrap-up video of the expedition, Du Preez theorized that the animals were using the heat from the vents to aid in incubating their eggs.

The remarkable discovery helps answer some questions about the mysteries of the deep sea and was made possible with cutting-edge technology. With more than three-quarters of the ocean surface still to be mapped, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, who knows what other aquatic wonders are waiting to be found?

As there is still so much to learn about the ocean, it's imperative to take steps to protect it from human encroachment. With valuable minerals lying beneath the waves and rapid technological advances, it won't be long before deep-sea mining is viable.

The World Resources Institute noted that the most valuable deposits are located in international waters, which significantly complicates matters. The United Nations' International Seabed Authority is set to adopt regulations for deep-sea mining in July 2025.

It's essential to raise awareness of these critical climate issues and to help keep others informed through positive and productive conversations.

