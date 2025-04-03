Experts stunned after deep-sea dives reveal new information about location once thought lifeless: 'Set a high scientific standard'

Marine researchers have found 488 distinct species thriving in a methane-rich, deep-sea environment, according to a summary on Phys.org.

Sixty-three dives across five expeditions between 2009 and 2019 off the coast of Costa Rica helped find 131 previously described species and at least 58 undiscovered species. Combined with other specimens that are still being documented, the researchers say this marks the highest biodiversity count recorded around a single deep-sea vent.

The paper, which was published in the journal ZooKeys, was co-authored with University of California, San Diego and the University of Costa Rica. All told, the paper included work from 28 authors across 22 organizations.

Naturally occurring methane produces a unique ecosystem. Bacteria have evolved that can feed on dissolved methane and sulfur being emitted by vents and seeps. This creates an entire food web that can survive independent of photosynthesis, the process by which plants capture energy from sunlight. It's estimated that 10% to 15% of the deep sea's energy comes from these thermal vents, per Oceana International.

Besides offering an exciting range of discoveries with still more implications to explore, the new data highlights the need to protect areas where there is still so much to learn.

These ecosystems are vulnerable to human disruption as interest grows in deep-sea mining and trawling by fishers. Should we engage in industry in these areas before further research is done, we're likely to destroy life that we don't even know about.

While that life is far-removed from humans, it is not entirely disconnected. Deep-sea, methane-rich environments feed and support life in shallower waters, including the fish we catch and eat.

Participating scientists were hopeful the data could help to encourage protection of these delicate ecosystems and promote equally deep research.

"We hope that this information-rich, freely available resource will strengthen deep-sea biodiversity research, education, and conservation, as well as set a high scientific standard to inspire similarly comprehensive studies for other parts of the world," said lead author Charlotte Seid, per the Phys.org summary.

