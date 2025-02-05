  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists make wild discovery while exploring deep ocean waters: 'Highlights just how poorly we understand the deep-sea'

"There is an urgent need to better understand our deep-sea biodiversity."

by Leo Collis
Photo Credit: iStock

Scientists have discovered a new species of isopod in the deep waters of the South China Sea — though its name has come from a galaxy far, far away.

As Sci.News detailed, the fourth species of the Bathynomus genus was named "vaderi" after Star Wars villain Darth Vader because of the creature's resemblance to the character's famous helmet.

According to experts, the Bathynomus vaderi can grow to over 30 centimeters in length and weigh over a kilogram. 

Related to the woodlouse, the genus shares a lot of similar traits, such as a segmented outer shell and multiple legs. Like their terrestrial cousins, they pose no threat to humans, but the sea-dwelling Bathynomus has become a delicacy in Vietnam.

"It has even been compared to lobsters for the quality of the flesh," National University of Singapore researcher Peter Ng said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration cited research that suggests around 91% of ocean species have yet to be discovered. Those in deep waters are particularly difficult to find because of intense water pressure and a lack of light.

Researchers who discovered the Bathynomus vaderi noted that it serves as a reminder of how little we know about what inhabits Earth's waters.

"The discovery of a species as strange as Bathynomus vaderi in Vietnam highlights just how poorly we understand the deep-sea environment," they said.

"... There is an urgent need to better understand our deep-sea biodiversity as humans increasingly endeavor to exploit this habitat for fisheries, oil and gas, and even minerals."

Should we be digging miles beneath Earth's surface?

No way 👎

Definitely 👍

Depends what it's for 🤔

Depends where we do it 🗺️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Deep-sea minerals are gaining attention because of nodules found on the ocean floor that contain precious metals that could be utilized for a number of modern technologies, including electric vehicle batteries, without the need to mine on land.

However, disturbing these nodules and scraping the sea floor can have significant negative impacts on ocean ecosystems. The Bathynomus species, known for scavenging, could be among the creatures threatened by this activity.

x