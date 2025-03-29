Firefighters perform urgent rescue operation after finding wild animal suspended 50 feet in the air: 'Compassion and cooperation can make all the difference'

"This rescue was made possible by the teamwork and quick action of our community."

When an owl got stuck in a net high above the ground at a golf course in La Verne, California, help came fast. Local firefighters showed up with a cherry picker, carefully cut the bird free, and lowered it to safety. But just as importantly, they called in San Dimas Raptor Rescue, a small local group that specializes in helping birds of prey.

The nonprofit took over from there, checking the owl's wings and claws for injuries and making sure it would get the care it needed. This kind of rescue is part of what the group does all the time, quietly working behind the scenes to protect injured wildlife in the region.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the owl had been hanging upside down 50 feet in the air, tangled in a golf course barrier net at the former Sierra La Verne Country Club. Residents spotted the bird and called the police. The fire department arrived just over an hour later and contacted the San Dimas Raptor Rescue and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

It's not unusual for owls and other raptors to get caught in nets, fishing lines, or power lines, especially in urban and suburban areas. According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, these kinds of injuries are becoming more common as development pushes further into wild spaces.

San Dimas Raptor Rescue is run by a small team of trained volunteers and responds to calls from residents, police, and fire departments to rescue owls, hawks, falcons, and other birds of prey. They care for the animals until they're strong enough to go back into the wild or, in some cases, find long-term care for those that can't.

Taking local climate actions plays a big role in wildlife conservation, especially as the changing climate and habitat loss put more pressure on native species. While they don't always make headlines, they're often the first call when an animal is in trouble.

The La Verne Fire Department later posted about the rescue, writing, "This rescue was made possible by the teamwork and quick action of our community, first responders, and local wildlife experts — a reminder that compassion and cooperation can make all the difference."

Rescues like this are happening more often. In New York, a red fox that had been hit by a car was brought to a local wildlife center, where it was given time to heal before being released back into the wild. And along the coast of the U.K., teams have been stepping in to help a seal found tangled in fishing gear or struggling with health issues linked to pollution and rising ocean temperatures.

Many of these rescues are made possible by small, local groups and donations from people who care. If you want to support that kind of work, you can donate to climate-friendly causes that help fund animal care, habitat restoration, and on-the-ground response teams doing this every day.

