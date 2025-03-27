  • Outdoors Outdoors

Rescue team performs delicate operation after finding wild animal in tricky situation: 'Far more difficult'

It serves as a reminder of the growing issue of ocean pollution and its direct impact on wildlife.

by Matthew Marini
Their mission is nothing short of inspiring.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

One of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue's most remarkable efforts came earlier this year when the team rescued a well-known adult grey seal named Nanette, who became entangled in a monofilament net, according to ITV

The net had dangerously cut into her neck, and the wound was beginning to heal over it. A BDMLR spokesperson explained to ITV that the net was "cutting so deeply into her neck that the wound had healed over the top of it around most of her neck, enclosing it within her body."

Stories of animals getting entangled in human waste are, unfortunately, not new. Even more unfortunate is that, in Nanette's case, the net was so deep that she was nearly unsaveable.

The spokesperson went on to say: "[How deep it was] made disentangling her far more difficult as the knots of the net could not be pulled through cleanly."

After months of vigilant monitoring and two failed rescue attempts due to disturbances from visitors, the BDMLR's Cornwall team — in collaboration with the Seal Research Trust — freed Nanette at the third attempt. 

Using a cargo net, a specialist stretcher, and a vet's expertise, five rescuers worked to cut and unravel the embedded net in a careful, strategic sequence. This approach was the one that finally freed Nanette and ensured she could safely return to the wild with a second chance at a healthy life.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

The BDMLR consists of a dedicated group of volunteer marine life rescuers committed to protecting the U.K.'s marine animals through rescue missions, public education, and advocacy. Its goal is to ensure that vulnerable species like seals, dolphins, and whales can live without the looming threats of human interference, pollution, and entanglement.

With its mission built on a foundation of immediate action and long-term conservation, the BDMLR is an example of how communities can come together to create positive change for our planet.

Nanette's rescue, as well as other rescues the BDMLR has performed, should serve as a reminder of the growing issue of ocean pollution and its direct impact on wildlife. Want to get involved? Consider taking action in your own community or donating to an organization that does.

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x