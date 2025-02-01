Wildlife rescue shares update on three-legged fox caught in chain-link fence: 'A true testament to resilience'

"He is thriving thanks to you and this wonderful organization!"

Humans may be responsible for a lot of harm to nature, but many of us do all that we can to protect it. Take Sweet Briar Nature Center in Long Island, New York, for example.

Sweet Briar is a 54-acre nature preserve on Long Island's north shore that is home to hundreds of species of plant and wildlife. It's also a non-profit that offers natural science education and wildlife rehabilitation services.

You can see some of the amazing things Sweet Briar does on its Instagram account (@sweetbriarnaturecenter). It offers useful information about Long Island wildlife and how to protect it, along with some amazing rehabilitation stories.

One particularly heartwarming post offered an exciting update on a fox kit that had its leg caught in a fence.

Unfortunately, the kit's leg had to be amputated. However, the folks at Sweet Briar still managed to rehabilitate it enough to release it back into the wild. It doesn't end there, though.

A few months later, a former Sweet Briar volunteer spotted a three-legged fox on their property. They reached out to Sweet Briar with a picture, and the organization confirmed that this was the exact area where the kit was released.

"Awesome! He is thriving thanks to you and this wonderful organization!" a comment reads.

The post shows two more videos of the three-legged fox shared with Sweet Briar over the next few months. According to the caption, the nature center has received countless other positive updates on it.

"He's everywhere yet nowhere," the caption reads. "A true testament to resilience!"

It's also a true testament to what we can do when we dedicate ourselves to protecting our planet. The folks at Sweet Briar's empathy, compassion, and hard work are the only reason this beautiful little creature is out there today. That and the donations made to the organization by other empathetic, nature-loving people.

