More than 40 orphaned, injured opossums made it home in Toronto, and a new wave is here

Last spring, more than 40 Virginia opossums were returned to the wild after coming to Toronto Wildlife Centre with frostbite, other injuries, or no mother to care for them.

That process is starting again, with the center hosting this year's first orphaned babies.

What happened?

As new patients begin to arrive, Toronto Wildlife Centre, an Ontario wildlife rehabilitation organization, revisited a successful stretch of opossum care from last fall and winter.

In an Instagram post, it wrote, "More than 40 opossums were brought in." The organization said some were orphaned youngsters who had lost their mothers, while others needed treatment for frostbite or injuries caused by car strikes before they were able to survive on their own.

"Thanks to months of dedicated care, each one was released last spring," the center said. It added that this year's first orphaned opossums are already in care and "still have a long road ahead of them" before they can return to the wild.

The video included the animals' "nighttime shenanigans." One commenter wrote, "Always such great work caring for urban wildlife."

Why does it matter?

Virginia opossums are native wildlife, and injured or orphaned animals in urban areas may face traffic, extreme weather, and a lack of safe spaces. Rehabilitation centers treat those animals and return them to the wild.

Many rescues begin when people notice an animal in distress and call for expert help.

What's being done?

The organization has this year's first orphaned opossums in its care and is working toward releasing them back into the wild.

Young animals may need months of feeding, monitoring, and medical treatment before they are ready to live independently. Cases involving car strikes or cold-weather injuries can require more intensive care.

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