Found shivering in a pile of leaves, this 'Grandma' opossum is finally headed back to the wild

"Sometimes wildlife just needs a safe place to rest and heal."

An opossum rescued after being found "shivering in a pile of leaves" in winter is now headed for a far better outcome.

A post from Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehab (@acornacreswr) shows how important shelter can be for hurt wildlife, especially in the winter.

What happened?

The rehab center recently introduced followers to "Patient 25-632," a resident opossum known as Grandma, per the caption. The center said she was found in a person's yard "in the middle of winter" and was "weak, cold, and clearly in need of help."

"She came to us for a little R&R, some good meals, and a warm place to recover," Acorn Acres wrote. "Sometimes wildlife just needs a safe place to rest and heal."

The post shows footage of the careful reintroduction to the wild, as the tentative opossum lingers in the container. Eventually, it warms to the task and goes outside and starts finding a spot to burrow in the wild.

The rehabbers say she was "finally strong enough to head back where she belongs" when the video was shot.

Why does it matter?

Grandma's story highlights the role wildlife rehabilitators can play when animals are too sick, cold, or injured to survive on their own. In some cases, intervention is exactly what gives an animal a path back to the wild, especially during harsh weather, when food is harder to find, and exposure can quickly become life-threatening.

Opossums are beneficial neighbors in many ecosystems. As North America's only marsupial, they help by eating insects and cleaning up carrion and other natural waste.

Helping one recover can mean returning an important scavenger to the local environment rather than losing it to preventable stress or exposure.

If you encounter wildlife that appears weak or injured, licensed rehabilitators are often the best resource. Rather than trying to care for a wild animal at home, contacting trained rescuers can improve the odds of a safe recovery and release.

What are people saying?

While it might take some time to get used to her new digs, Acorn Acres was confident she'll thrive.

"Have fun living out the rest of your wild life, Grandma," the caption concludes. "You've earned it."

Viewers supported the team's efforts with many sending their thanks and others saying "Go Grandma!"

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