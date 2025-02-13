  • Outdoors Outdoors

Man leaps to dog's defense when confronted by bear — here's the latest on their injuries and recovery

"He deserves so much credit."

by Simon Sage
"He deserves so much credit."

Photo Credit: The Sprouts

A brave Floridian recently stood up to a black bear in order to save his dog, according to the West Volusia Beacon

What's happening?

Blake Sprout let his family's two dogs out one evening to go about their business when they were confronted with juvenile black bears

@fox35newsorlando Watch this! This Florida man was attacked by a bear cub after attempting to save his dog from the wild animal.🐻 Check out the full story on the FOX 35 website! #fyp #florida #floridaman #crazyvideo #animal #bear #news #fox35orlando ♬ original sound - FOX 35 Orlando

Two of the dogs approached the bears while barking, and one bear took one of them in its mouth. Blake leapt into action, kicking the bear in order to get it to let go of his dog. The bear countered with a brutal bite to Blake's belly before high-tailing it with its sibling cubs.  

The dog was promptly taken to a veterinarian for care, and Blake went to the hospital shortly after. 

Why is this encounter concerning?

Disappearing natural habitat — due to urbanization, deforestation, and more — is pushing wild animals of all kinds further toward human habitation, and that can cause increased conflict, endangering humans and pets, as well as threatening biodiversity that supports our food systems, modern medicines, and other essential services. 

"He deserves so much credit," Blake's wife, Darbey Sprout, told the Beacon. "This Christmas could have looked a lot different."

Watch now: Here's why your morning cup of coffee might be at risk

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 29% of Florida's land area is frequently visited by black bears, making the potential for encounters high. 

What can be done about this? 

The FWC staff later trapped the cubs and their mother and relocated them, according to Fox 35 Orlando. It is unclear if trash was a factor in the bears' attraction to the Sprouts' home, but properly securing it can prevent bears from hunting it out.

If you do encounter a bear, the commission is pretty clear on the guidance.

It recommends you "remain standing upright," "speak to the bear in a calm, assertive voice," "back up slowly toward a secure area," and "be sure you are leaving the bear a clear escape route." You should also "avoid direct eye contact — bears and other animals may view this as aggressive behavior."

Also, "stop and hold your ground if your movement away seems to irritate instead of calm the bear." If a bear attacks, you can fend it off with your bare hands, though playing dead, running, or climbing a tree are not advisable regarding black bears.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x