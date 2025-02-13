Man leaps to dog's defense when confronted by bear — here's the latest on their injuries and recovery

A brave Floridian recently stood up to a black bear in order to save his dog, according to the West Volusia Beacon.

What's happening?

Blake Sprout let his family's two dogs out one evening to go about their business when they were confronted with juvenile black bears

Two of the dogs approached the bears while barking, and one bear took one of them in its mouth. Blake leapt into action, kicking the bear in order to get it to let go of his dog. The bear countered with a brutal bite to Blake's belly before high-tailing it with its sibling cubs.

The dog was promptly taken to a veterinarian for care, and Blake went to the hospital shortly after.

Why is this encounter concerning?

Disappearing natural habitat — due to urbanization, deforestation, and more — is pushing wild animals of all kinds further toward human habitation, and that can cause increased conflict, endangering humans and pets, as well as threatening biodiversity that supports our food systems, modern medicines, and other essential services.

"He deserves so much credit," Blake's wife, Darbey Sprout, told the Beacon. "This Christmas could have looked a lot different."

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 29% of Florida's land area is frequently visited by black bears, making the potential for encounters high.

What can be done about this?

The FWC staff later trapped the cubs and their mother and relocated them, according to Fox 35 Orlando. It is unclear if trash was a factor in the bears' attraction to the Sprouts' home, but properly securing it can prevent bears from hunting it out.

If you do encounter a bear, the commission is pretty clear on the guidance.

It recommends you "remain standing upright," "speak to the bear in a calm, assertive voice," "back up slowly toward a secure area," and "be sure you are leaving the bear a clear escape route." You should also "avoid direct eye contact — bears and other animals may view this as aggressive behavior."

Also, "stop and hold your ground if your movement away seems to irritate instead of calm the bear." If a bear attacks, you can fend it off with your bare hands, though playing dead, running, or climbing a tree are not advisable regarding black bears.

