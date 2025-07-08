Locals spot rare birds nesting in unexpected location: 'I will keep watching them'

Perched atop a transmission tower in a newly restored wetland, two endangered Oriental storks are expanding the area their species calls home.

According to a China Daily report, a pair of endangered Oriental storks are nesting and breeding in an area of China where the species has never been spotted before. This marks an expansion of the stork species' known breeding range, a positive sign for local conservation work.

China Daily reports that the birds were recently spotted in northern China's Shanxi province, specifically in the city of Datong. The pair was discovered in early May by local wildlife photographer and conservation volunteer Chai Run, who found them nesting atop a high-voltage transmission tower along a local river.

Locals observed the stork pair engaging in cooperative nest-building and incubation behaviors, with Run telling China Daily he had already observed one chick in the nest.

"With the Oriental stork population steadily recovering, this family may choose to stay here in the future," Run told the outlet. "I will keep watching them."

Notably, the Datong wetland area has undergone extensive ecological restoration by conservationists, now serving as a key migratory stop for more than 100 bird species, many of which are endangered. China Daily called the Oriental stork spotting "a clear testament to the increasing numbers of this rare species and the success of local environmental protection efforts."

Only about 1,000 to 2,499 mature Oriental storks remain globally, with the stork listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. This specific stork species is also under first-class protection in China, a status reserved for the most endangered species. China Daily reported that Oriental stork populations sharply declined several decades ago due to "excessive exploitation" of the bird's natural habitat and overhunting by humans.

The recent sighting is proof of the effectiveness and importance of conservation efforts in improving wildlife habitats and increasing protected areas. Consider it a hopeful sign that with the right protection and restoration, even the most vulnerable species can make a comeback.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.