Officials issue warning as insect with fatal sting invades tourist hotspot: 'It's most likely that ... it arrived via maritime cargo transport'

Local authorities and beekeepers in Spain are on high alert after discovering the first case of the Oriental hornet on the Balearic Islands, the Majorca Daily Bulletin reported.

What's happening?

A series of traps set up to lure and reduce the population numbers of Asian hornets in the Binibona village of Mallorca, Spain, managed to trap an Oriental hornet. Although Oriental hornets were discovered in Valencia, Spain, more than a decade ago in 2012, this is the first recorded case of an Oriental hornet on the Balearic Islands.

This discovery indicates a rapid expansion of the invasive species eastward in the country, which is troubling news for local honey bee colonies.

Beekeepers and conservationists are especially concerned about the detection of the Oriental hornet in this region, as it signals the successful expansion of this invasive species into new territory.

"It's most likely that, like most invasive insects, it arrived via maritime cargo transport," the Government's Species Protection Service explained, per the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

Compared to Asian hornets, which are also an invasive species, Oriental hornets are larger wasps that target honey bees but will, in some cases, harm humans. Due to their larger size and subsequent increased venom dose, Oriental hornets can inflict greater damage on their prey, depositing enough venom to increase the risk of anaphylactic shock.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why is the spread of invasive species important?

Invasive species like the Oriental hornet have detrimental effects on local ecosystems.

Due to a lack of natural predators in their new environment, invasive species tend to multiply at an aggressive rate, outcompeting native species for vital resources, including food, light, and water. This rapid growth can push out native species and lead to biodiversity loss, which throws entire ecosystems out of balance.

Since Oriental hornets target honey bee colonies due to their rich source of food, it can lead to a decline in population of these important pollinators, which are crucial to maintaining ecosystem balance and help secure the human food supply, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

What can I do to help?

One way to limit and prevent the spread of invasive species is to prioritize and support the growth and well-being of native plants, animals, and habitats.

By strengthening an ecosystem's natural components, it can more effectively fight off attempts by invasive species to enter new territories, as well as prevent the spread of harmful diseases.

You can help stop the spread of invasive species like the Oriental hornet by learning about these animals and how to identify them in the wild. Conservation organizations and local authorities depend on the aid of an engaged community to identify emerging cases and better target conservation efforts.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



