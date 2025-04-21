Scientists flag disturbing trends emerging among large mammals: 'Animals are increasingly compelled ...'

Any change to migratory patterns could be cause for concern.

The changing climate has dramatically changed the migration patterns of several large mammals in Iran, a new study found.

What's happening?

Researchers from Shahid Beheshti University and Iran's Department of Environment studied 23 years' worth of migration patterns for four large mammals in the Central Alborz Protected Area, a region within Iran's Alborz Mountains.

In particular, they wanted to see how the overheating of the planet had affected the patterns for Caspian red deer, wild goats, brown bears, and wild boars from 1999 to 2022. As they wrote for Scientific Reports, they chose CAPA because it is considered "a biodiversity hotspot," and its average summer temperature rose by 4.5 degrees Fahrenheit over those two decades.

They found that, by the end of their research period, deer were migrating two to three weeks earlier, and in numbers more than three times greater. The number of goats and boars also increased, with goats migrating earlier than before, while bears showed considerably less change.

Warmer, drier weather increased the amount of foliage in CAPA, researchers said, which could have driven an increase in herbivores migrating to the area. The change in climate also likely occurred when animals began their migratory journeys.

"These patterns highlight the role of climate as a significant regulator of movement ecology, influencing high-altitude habitat use," the authors wrote. "However, human-induced barriers, such as roads and settlements, present additional threats to these seasonal migrations."

Why is this concerning?

The changing climate has hit Iran particularly hard. According to the Atlantic Council, the country has the most polluting gases in the Middle East, and the eighth-most worldwide.

"As climate change accelerates, terrestrial animals are increasingly compelled to migrate longer distances, shift their migration timings, and alter their numbers, seeking new habitats to find suitable conditions," the authors wrote.

And any change to migratory patterns could be a reason for concern. When and where animals migrate is vital to local ecosystems and wildlife health. This has been seen in the Caribbean, where fewer birds are completing spring migrations, and in Maine, where lobsters are now moving north into colder waters.

What can be done to protect these species?

The study's authors urged government officials to work together with local communities and conservationists to protect these mammals and other

One suggestion was to expand CAPA's boundaries and reclassify it as a national park, giving wildlife a larger area that's well protected from development or other human-led destruction.

"Given the heightened pressures these species face, proactive conservation strategies … are crucial for mitigating the adverse effects of climate change," they wrote. "Such efforts will help maintain ecological resilience and support the long-term survival of these vulnerable mammal populations within CAPA and beyond."

