Experts stunned after new thermal camera technology reveals unexplained behavior of orcas: 'No one would know they're there'

Trail cameras, or wildlife cameras, are a vital tool in tracking animals, helping experts increase information and better protect species.

A first-of-its-kind infrared thermal camera for tracking orca movement has been launched in Port Townsend, Washington, and the expectations are high, according to whale enthusiasts.

KGW reported on the nonprofit Quiet Sound, which is responsible for this unbelievable new technology and its implementation.

Gonzalo Banda-Cruz, the organization's program manager, told KGW: "For us, it's a game-changer. It's helping us to up our game enormously."

The previous way of detecting orcas was the Whale Report Alert System, which relied on individual reports of whales and underwater tools for picking up whale sounds, but there was a discrepancy in full reporting.

"If they're not communicating, they're not clicking or singing; no one would know they're there," said Banda-Cruz. "We didn't have a reliable source of night detection."

Other conservation-forward technological advancements can be seen across the world. The United States Fish and Wildlife Service created a genetic library of at-risk wildlife, storing samples to improve research and potentially rebuild populations. More recently, an endangered porpoise species in China has seen its population increase because of technological conservation efforts, including artificial intelligence technology and sonic detection to monitor the porpoises.

With the new tech in Port Townsend, experts can better communicate with ship operators, alerting them to slow down when orcas are present and reduce their noise pollution, which interrupts whales using their sounds to locate food.

The trickle-down effects of protecting orcas could include cleaner, more biodiverse oceans. According to the U.S. Whale and Dolphin Conservation, whales "play a vital role in the health of the oceans where they help provide up to 50% of our oxygen, combat climate change and sustain fish stocks."

The future is looking bright for these orcas, thanks to the caring groups interested in their protection. To do your part, you can support other eco-friendly initiatives by vetted environmental organizations.

